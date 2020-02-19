News

Law & the Courts

N.Y. County Legislators Propose Bill to Ban Smoking in Private Homes

By
(Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

Suffolk County is proposing the most stringent anti-smoking law in New York — banning private citizens from smoking in their own apartments, condominiums, and multi-family homes.

Legislator Sam Gonzalez, the sponsor of the bill, told a local CBS affiliate that he did not think the bill was excessive.

“It’s not going too far. We’re heading in that direction anyway. We can’t smoke in restaurants. We can’t smoke in buildings,” he said. “We can’t smoke inside the theaters. There are parks, there are beaches that you can’t smoke in. We are headed there.”

Suffolk legislator and medical doctor William Spencer agreed with the assessment.

“Let me be clear, any legislation that there is a vote required that would have an impact on preventing the public or innocent people who have made a choice not to smoke, from being exposed to smoke, I will support that legislation,” he said.

Two laws have been proposed to limit second-hand smoke in private dwellings — one being an outright ban, while the other limits smoking on balconies and patios where it could mix with public air. They are expected to be presented to Suffolk County’s Health Committee at the end of the month, before going to a full vote in March.

Comments

WLNY1055 reported that hearings are “expected to be heated.”

The local laws mirror a growing federal crackdown on tobacco, with the Senate voting in December to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally as part of the $1.4 trillion spending package for the 2020 fiscal year.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More