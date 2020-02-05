Nadler: House Democrats Will ‘Likely’ Continue Ukraine Investigation and Subpoena Bolton after Trump’s Acquittal

Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said that House Democrats are “likely” to continue investigating President Trump’s conduct vis-a-vis Ukraine by subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton, even after the president’s expected acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday.

“I think it’s likely, yes,” Nadler said when asked whether Democrats planned to continue their probes of the president’s alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky.

Earlier this month, reports broke that Bolton writes in his upcoming book that Trump told him personally in August that the provision of military aid to Ukraine was contingent on the opening of an investigation into Joe Biden. That news threw the trial vote on additional witnesses into turmoil after some moderate Republicans publicly called for Bolton to testify, but the Senate eventually voted on Friday not to call new witnesses.

Bolton has indicated he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.), one of the seven impeachment managers, said the issue of whether to subpoena Bolton is a “question for further discussion” and will be decided by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that,” Nadler said of his party possibly continuing investigations.

“You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences,” the New York Democrat continued. “As more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”