News

Elections

Pelosi on Potential Trump Reelection: ‘Civilization as We Know It Today Is at Stake in this Election’

By
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (left) joins House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the impeachment inquiry during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, October 2, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

During a CNN town hall Thursday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told an audience “let’s not even contemplate” the possibility of Donald Trump being elected for a second term hours after Pelosi announced that she was requesting House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.

“The damage that this administration has done to America — America is a great country, we can sustain — two terms, I don’t know,” Pelosi responded to a question from the audience. “Civilization as we know it today is at stake in this election.”

Pelosi said that Trump is jeopardizing “the integrity of our election and we could not continue to let him do that without holding him accountable for it.”

“I’m not on a timetable. I’m on a mission,” the House speaker told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. She admitted that Thursday was “historic” for “crossing a threshold” with articles of impeachment.

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security,” Pelosi said Thursday morning during a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi later appeared to get frustrated with Tapper for asking her “questions through the prism of the White House,” as Tapper pressed Pelosi on whether the Trump administration was not obstructing justice by taking congressional subpoenas to courts, and whether Pelosi was failing to uphold her prior standard of bipartisan impeachment.

“I think it’s so overwhelming that to ignore it would be derelict in our own duty. I can’t answer for the Republicans. They have taken an oath to Donald Trump,” Pelosi said.

Comments

“Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” Pelosi then asked.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
Culture

A Tyrannical Minority and Silent Majority

By
As I noted Monday on the Corner, British journalist James Kirkup has done a great public service in sharing a document that helps explain how the transgender movement, which many privately admit has overreached and is unconvincing, has been so successful so quickly. The document was produced by a major ... Read More
Culture

A Tyrannical Minority and Silent Majority

By
As I noted Monday on the Corner, British journalist James Kirkup has done a great public service in sharing a document that helps explain how the transgender movement, which many privately admit has overreached and is unconvincing, has been so successful so quickly. The document was produced by a major ... Read More