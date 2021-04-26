Nancy Pelosi’s Bizarre Reaction to the Chauvin Verdict Earns BLM’s Ire

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a new weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk that will provide readers with a roundup of false claims, exaggerations, and distortions proffered by the media and politicians over the course of the previous week. Let’s dive in.

Democrats’ Bizarre Reactions to the Chauvin Verdict

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s triple guilty verdict lowered the partisan temperature for some, but the celebration took on a religious fervor for several prominent Democrats.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), speaking at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus, said “thank you” to Floyd “for sacrificing your life” and …