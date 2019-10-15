National Enquirer Shredded Trump-Related Documents: Report

President Donald Trump at the White House, September 30, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Former National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard ordered staff to shred documents related to the tabloid’s relationship with President Trump ahead of the 2016 election, according to Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill.”

The tabloid came under fire after the Wall Street Journal revealed that its parent company, American Media Inc., paid $150,000 to purchase exclusive story rights from a former playboy model who alleged that she had an affair with President Trump in order to prevent the story from appearing in another outlet.

American Media Inc. also came to a similar arrangement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels regarding her allegation of an affair with Trump. She, however, went on to publicize the allegation despite the non-disclosure agreement she signed. Trump has denied having the affair.

Farrow alleges that after the Journal called Howard for comment on the tabloid’s relationship with Trump, he immediately told staff to shred documents pertaining to the relationship that were kept in an office safe.

Howard “appeared to be in a panic,” writes Farrow.

American Media Inc. denied Farrow’s allegations.

“Mr. Farrow’s narrative is driven by unsubstantiated allegations from questionable sources and while these stories may be dramatic, they are completely untrue,” the company said in a statement.

Howard, meanwhile, has hired a lawyer in preparation for the publication of Farrow’s book.