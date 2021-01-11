National Guard Will Boost Troops in D.C. to at Least 10,000 for Inauguration

Members of the National Guard arrive to the Capitol days after it was stormed by supporters of President Trump in Washington, D.C., January 11, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

The National Guard said Monday that it will increase the number of troops in Washington, D.C. to at least 10,000 by Saturday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The National Park Service announced that at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in D.C. by the end of the week due to threats to “disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration” from groups behind the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. Later, another 5,000 may be requested.

Advertisement

There are currently 6,200 National Guard members in D.C.

The Washington Monument will be closed to visitors for more than two weeks, and other parts of the National Mall may also close if necessary to “protect public safety and park resources,” the park service said.

Biden will be inaugurated on January 20, exactly two weeks after a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing their way past security and into the halls of Congress. The violence ended with five dead.

The pro-Trump mob headed to the Capitol after attending a rally in front of the White House during which President Trump delivered remarks, encouraging his supporters to “fight much harder.”

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” Trump told the crowd.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president said.

On Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his rhetoric before and during the riot.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.