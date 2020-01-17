National Pro-Life Group Announces $52 Million Election Effort

People at the March for Reproductive Freedom protest against the state’s new abortion law in Montgomery, Ala., May 19, 2019. (Michael Spooneybarger/Reuters)

One of the nation’s largest pro-life groups on Friday announced a $52 million campaign effort for the 2020 election cycle that will educate voters about “Democrats’ support for extreme pro-abortion policies.”

The Susan B. Anthony List and its partner super PAC, Women Speak Out PAC, said their campaign effort will involve deploying canvassers and digital ads as well as calling and mailing information to voters.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher,” said Mallory Quigley, national spokeswoman for the SBA List. “Democratic contenders for president are lining up to support abortion on demand, and even infanticide, and declaring war on even the most modest pro-life policies. Meanwhile, President Trump has governed as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history.”

She added that Democrats’ “abortion radicalism” will be a liability for them at the ballot box, and the SBA List’s team will focus on educating “traditional Democrat voter groups who may simply be unaware of the Democrats’ support for extreme pro-abortion policies.”

The group’s commitment surpasses that of Planned Parenthood, which has pledged $45 million to support presidential, congressional, and state-level candidates in 2020 who back abortion rights.

The SBA List said it has visited more than 4.6 million voters over the last three election cycles, including 460,000 voters in swing states already this cycle. The group has committed to four million total visits to voters before Election Day.

The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, was previously national chairwoman of the Trump administration’s Pro-life Coalition.

All 2020 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination support abortion rights, although some stipulate they would support certain restrictions.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, has evolved on abortion over the last few decades. He previously said Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, “went too far” but has since reversed his position, even saying he no longer supports a ban on government funding of abortion. Meanwhile, Senators Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar have said they support some limits on third trimester abortions.