National Republican Senatorial Committee Outraises Democratic Counterpart for Eighth Straight Month

For the eighth straight month, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has outraised its Democratic counterpart, bolstering the GOP’s financial advantage ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The NRSC collected $8.4 million in November, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee hauled $6.8 million, according to FEC filings. The former now boasts savings of around $30 million, while the latter has only $18 million. In total, the NRSC has raised $94 million this cycle in comparison to the Democrats’ $81 million.

The GOP’s consistently high fundraising numbers bode well for its performance in 2022, when the party will seek to wrestle control of Congress’s upper chamber back after two years in the minority.

After eight of years of dominating the House, the GOP lost its majority in the chamber to the Democrats in the 2018 midterms. Then in the 2020 general election, Republicans lost control of the Senate due to a handful of marginal Democratic victories.

Despite these defeats, polling and fundraising data suggests the tide may turn in the GOP’s favor in November. A number of Democratic incumbents in the House of Representatives have, after reading the tea leaves, announced their intention not to seek re-election. Twenty-one Democratic congressmen are not seeking re-election to their seats, per Ballotpedia.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), meanwhile, reported an off-year monthly fundraising record of $12.2 million for September. Through September, the NRCC has raked in $105 million, that represents a 74 percent increase over the same timeframe last cycle, according to a press release.

President Biden’s lackluster approval rating — a new NPR/Marist poll pegged it at 41 percent with all Americans and 29 percent with independents — is also expected to be a drag on the Democratic ticket if it doesn’t improve

