Navarro Says White House Operating under ‘Assumption’ of Second Trump Term

President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the presidential-election results in Washington, D.C., November 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Friday that the Trump administration is operating as if President Trump will serve a second term despite Joe Biden’s apparent victory, which the president is challenging via various lawsuits in key battleground states.

“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption there will be a second Trump term,” Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business.

Since Trump’s election defeat last week, the president has made allegations of voter fraud even as his representatives have yet to produce evidence of fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of the election. The administration has also refused to work with the former vice president’s transition team as they allow their legal challenges to play out.

“Until we do that, our assumption is a second Trump term,” Navarro said.

“Any speculation about what Joe Biden might do, I think, is moot at this point,” the White House trade advisor added in response to a question about whether Biden might take action to reverse certain executive orders signed by Trump.

Navarro said the vote counting process appears “in some sense,” to be an “immaculate deception.”

Biden said Tuesday that he does not see a need to launch legal action to compel the administration to cooperate with Biden’s transition team. He is not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given, Biden said.

While some Republican members of Congress have stood firmly by Trump, some have called on the administration to begin cooperating with the Biden transition team.

“We’re on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It’s not 100 percent certain but it is quite likely. So I think a transition process ought to begin,” Senator Pat Toomey said Monday.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida have made similar comments about the reliability of the election results, and Senator James Lankford said earlier this week that he would intervene if Trump hadn’t begun cooperating with the transition by Friday.

