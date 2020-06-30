News

World

NBA Commissioner Hopes for ‘Mutual Respect’ with China after Hong Kong Row

By
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver looks on during the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill., Feb 14, 2020. (Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association, said on Tuesday that he hoped to find “mutual respect” between the organization and China following a diplomatic row over Hong Kong protests.

In the midst of massive demonstrations in 2019 against the Chinese government in Hong Kong, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wrote on Twitter, “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” The Chinese Basketball Association subsequently cut all ties with the Rockets, and merchandise with the team’s logo disappeared from Chinese stores. Silver said at the time that Morey had the right to free expression, although “there are consequences from his freedom of speech and we will have to live with those consequences.”

“We’ve continued a dialogue with the Chinese, with our business partners there. In certain cases, with certain government officials,” Silver told Time on Tuesday. The commissioner said he felt the NBA’s relationship with China had improved since the Hong Kong row.

“As I’ve said before…we come to China with a certain set of core American values and principles,” Silver continued. “They have a different view of how things have been done, how things should be done. And hopefully, we can find mutual respect for each other.”

Comments

China represents the NBA’s largest market outside the U.S. In February of this year Silver said the league could lose up to $400 million because of the Hong Kong incident.

Silver’s most recent comments came the same day that China enacted a new national security law that Hong Kong pro-democracy activists contend will effectively end the territory’s autonomy from the mainland. The law sanctions life-imprisonment for offenders, and democracy advocates have already begun to dissolve or cease operations within the territory.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More