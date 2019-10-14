News

Culture

NBC News President Denies Bombshell Allegations of Weinstein Cover-Up

By
Noah Oppenheim poses at a screening of Jackie in Los Angeles, Calif., November 14, 2016. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim sent a letter to employees on Monday denying that the organization suppressed reports of sexual abuse by former Today Show host Matt Lauer and movie producer Harvey Weinstein, as is alleged in journalist Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming book.

Farrow, who worked for NBC at the time he was investigating accusations against Weinstein, writes in his upcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” that NBC struck secretive nondisclosure agreements and settlements with Lauer’s alleged victims. He also alleges NBC executives tried to stop him from investigating sexual abuse claims against Weinstein out of fear that the film mogul would expose Lauer’s behavior and their complicity in it.

“Farrow alleges there were employees who reported Lauer’s behavior prior to November of 2017 and were paid settlements to silence them,” Oppenheim wrote in his letter. “Not only is this false, the so-called evidence Farrow uses in his book to support the charge collapses under the slightest scrutiny.”

Oppenheim goes on to call Farrow’s allegations a “smear” and a “conspiracy theory.”

Farrow also writes in his book that Weinstein tried to use his connections with Hillary Clinton publicist Nick Merrill to suppress the reports against him. According to Farrow, Merrill told him during a phone conversation that the Weinstein story was a “concern” for the former first lady.

Merrill commented that he had “no idea what Weinstein was saying to people to save himself.”

Lauer was fired from the Today Show in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct. In his book, Farrow writes of a previously-unknown allegation that Lauer raped an NBC staffer while at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Comments

Lauer has denied the allegations.

“Old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made,” Lauer wrote in a statement in response to Farrow’s book.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

The Democrats’ Disastrous CNN LGBT Town Hall

By
A few days after Donald Trump committed the worst foreign-policy blunder of his presidency by betraying America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria, former vice president Joe Biden, the elder statesman and co-frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, was on a national stage talking to CNN’s primetime ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Resigns

By
Fox News Channel's chief anchor, Shepard Smith, announced on air Friday that he would be resigning from his post after 23 years with the network. “This is my last newscast here,” said Smith. “Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged.” He ... Read More
White House

What Is Impeachment For?

By
W hat is impeachment for? Seems like a simple question. Constitutionally speaking, it also appears to have a simple answer: to cite and remove from power a president guilty of wrongdoing. Aye, there’s the rub. What sort of wrongdoing warrants removal from power? I’d wager that the flames of ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed

By
I  enjoyed the running joke of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce in the great Dickens novel Bleak House, back when I first read it. Little did I know that one day I and the magazine that I love would effectively be caught up in a version of that interminable case, courtesy of a litigious climate scientist with zero regard ... Read More
Elections

Beto Proposes to Oppress Church with State

By
Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign is within the margin of error of non-existence, but in his failure he has found a purpose: expressing the Democratic id. His latest bid for left-wing love came at a CNN forum on gay rights, where he said that churches that oppose same-sex marriage should have to pay ... Read More