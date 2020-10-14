News

NBC Staffers Angered by Scheduling of Trump Town Hall to Counter Biden: Report

By
President Trump speaks during a discussion with state attorneys general on social media abuses at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 23, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

NBC staffers are dismayed that the network agreed to hold a town hall event with President Trump on October 15, at the same time that Joe Biden will hold a town hall covered by ABC, independent journalist Yashar Ali reported Wednesday.

“Over a dozen” staffers from NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC, have expressed anger over the decision. The report comes just several hours after NBC announced the town hall, and ABC has indicated that the network will not move its scheduled event with Biden.

The Commission for Presidential Debates had initially scheduled a Trump-Biden debate for October 15. However, the president was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 2 and hospitalized for several days with the illness. While Trump is no longer contagious according to Dr. Clifford Lane, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, the Commission had already called for a “virtual” debate between the candidates because of the president’s recent diagnosis.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate. I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate,” Trump said after the Commission made its decision. It would be “ridiculous” to “sit at a computer” to debate Biden, Trump added.

Biden has said he would refuse to debate Trump in person if the president was still contagious.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said last week. “I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now, I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what’s necessary at the time.”

World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
Film & TV

Michael Brown’s Myth and Counter-Narrative

By
As the title of the new investigative documentary What Killed Michael Brown? appears on screen, its orange letters startlingly recall the font that was used for Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 neo-Blaxploitation film Jackie Brown. More than coincidence, this reveals the motives of director Eli Steele and his ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More
