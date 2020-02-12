News

Elections

Nevada Culinary Union Warns Members of Sanders’s Plan to ‘End’ Member Healthcare

By
Members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 join hands at the announcement of the union’s endorsement of Barack Obama for president in Las Vegas, Nevada .January 9, 2008. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Nevada’s powerful Culinary Union circulated a flyer to its 60,000 members on Tuesday warning them that Senator Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan would “end Culinary Healthcare.”

The union, which has yet to endorse a candidate ahead of next week’s state primary caucus, circulated the flyer in both English and Spanish and by text and email to its members to summarize the positions of Democratic candidates in comparison to Donald Trump.

Health care is considered an important issue for the union, after years of hard-fought negotiations. Last week, the union began circulating leaflets advocating against Medicare for All, arguing that “presidential candidates suggesting forcing millions of hard working people to give up their healthcare creates unnecessary division between workers, and will give us four more years of Trump.”

“We will not hand over our healthcare for promises,” the leaflet said. The union uses a trust fund to provide health care — widely considered some of the best coverage in Nevada — to 130,000 workers and their families, and operates a 60,000-square-foot health clinic for its members that opened in 2017.

Tuesday’s memo draws a sharp distinction between Warren and Sanders, after both candidates visited the union for a town hall in December. While both candidates support Medicare for All, the blurb describing Sanders is blunt — the Vermont Senator would “end Culinary Healthcare,” and “require ‘Medicare For All.’” Warren’s blurb, however, makes no mention of a requirement, and says that the program will supplant the union’s healthcare only “after 3-year transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements.”

Chuck Rocha, a senior Sanders adviser, told The Intercept that the campaign had been pushing its platform to culinary workers through grassroot efforts.

Comments

“We’ve been directly calling them at their homes, talking to them at their work sites, and sending them mail, we’ve sent hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail to culinary workers who are Latino in Nevada talking about where Bernie Sanders stands,” Rocha said. “And we have huge support among the culinary rank-and-file.”

Sanders won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, overcoming a challenge from former South Bend. Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg to capture the victory.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More