Nevada Democrats Vow Not to Use the Same App that Contributed to Iowa Caucus Failure

The Nevada State Democrat Party on Tuesday promised not to repeat Monday night’s Iowa caucus debacle, the results of which were still in limbo as of midday on Tuesday.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy said in a statement. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

NV Dems Statement on the Iowa Caucus: pic.twitter.com/Yyf6ArV4ie — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 4, 2020

The Iowa caucus devolved into chaos Monday night as hours passed with few reported results from the state Democratic party, which cited “inconsistencies” in reporting from local precincts and glitches with the new smartphone app being used to report votes. The app’s failure led to a slew of additional problems, including tied up phone lines as precinct managers attempted to get through to state party officials to report results.

Nevada state Democrats released their statement after reports that they had planned on using the problematic app, created by the tech company “Shadow,” which is run by three Clinton campaign alumni. The app contained a “coding issue,” according to the Iowa Democratic Party, and was recording caucus results correctly but sending out only partial results.

Troy Price, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, told 2020 Democrats’s campaigns that the app’s “issue was identified and fixed.”

“This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” Iowa Democrats said in a statement. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Nevada’s caucus later this month will mark the second of the Democratic primary, followed in the coming months by caucuses in Kansas, North Dakota, Wyoming and Maine.