New Footage of Columbus Shooting Released from Neighbor’s Security Camera

Security camera footage from neighbor Donavon Brinson. (Fox News/Screengrab via YouTube)

Newly released footage of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday shows 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant lunging at two girls with a knife before the officer shoots her.

Footage of the altercation was captured on a security camera belonging to neighbor Donavon Brinson, initially reported by the Columbus Dispatch. During the altercation, one of the people filmed yells “I’m gonna stab the f*** out of you, b****,” at the moment that Bryant was filmed attacking a girl with a knife. It is unclear from the footage if it was Bryant who said those words.

Advertisement

[Warning: graphic content.]

In new video, Makhia Bryant can be heard screaming “I’m gonna stab the fuck out of you, bitch,” while lunging at two unarmed people who were posing no imminent physical threat to her pic.twitter.com/iIrn1RlbBR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 22, 2021

“If the officer hadn’t done what he did, I think we’d have two girls dead. It was violent and all just happened so fast,” Brinson later told the Dispatch. Bryant was living in a foster home across the street from Brinson.

In additional footage from a police body camera, one of the intended victims appears to accuse Bryant of attacking her.

“She f***ing came at me with a knife,” the girl told one of the officers who responded to the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly before the verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer found guilty of killing George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of that incident sparked massive riots throughout the country, along with demonstrations against police brutality that lasted through the summer.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.