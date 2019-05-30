New Hampshire Abolishes Death Penalty

The death chamber and the steel bars of the viewing room at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, September 29, 2010. (Jenevieve Robbins/Texas Dept of Criminal Justice/Reuters)

New Hampshire abolished the death penalty on Thursday, becoming the 21st state to do so.

Republican governor Chris Sununu vetoed the bill scrapping the death penalty earlier this month, but after the Democrat-controlled New Hampshire House voted to override the veto last week, the Senate, also controlled by Democrats, voted 16 to eight Thursday to make the override official.

“I have consistently stood with law enforcement, families of crime victims, and advocates for justice in opposing a repeal of the death penalty because it is the right thing to do. I am incredibly disappointed that the Senate chose to override my veto,” Sununu said of the decision.

A person who commits capital murder, or “knowingly causes the death of another” in New Hampshire will now face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty.

Previously, murders of state and local law-enforcement and judicial officers as well as murders committed during contract killings, drug crimes, kidnappings, sexual assaults, burglaries, and home invasions were punishable by death in New Hampshire. But the state last executed a convict in 1939, and only one person currently sits on its death row: Michael Addison, 39, who was convicted in 2008 of killing a police officer in 2006 and is still expected to be executed.