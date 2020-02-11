News

Elections

Warren and Biden Will Likely Be Shut Out of Delegate Count in New Hampshire Primary

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden visits a polling station on the day of New Hampshire primary in Manchester, N.H, February 11, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden won’t receive a single delegate in the New Hampshire primary, according to Tuesday evening projections.

Biden, who was leading in national polls until recently, showed anemic numbers in early results of the primary, with Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts, slightly ahead of him. Both candidates are projected to finish below the 15 percent threshold required to secure delegates, according to CNN and MSNBC projections.

New Hampshire’s 24 delegates will be awarded proportionally to candidates who make the 15 percent threshold. A candidate must have 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the party’s July convention in Milwaukee.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders led the primary in early results, with former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg behind him in second place.

Warren indicated she intends to continue her campaign despite her disappointing finish in New Hampshire.

“I am here to get big things done,” Warren told supporters in Manchester as results continued to roll in. “Tonight, I am here to say thank you.”

The Massachusetts progressive added a warm congratulations to fellow Democratic 202o contender Amy Klobuchar, who appeared to be enjoying strong numbers as results continued to come in.

“Amy and I are the only candidates in this race who are not either billionaires or supported by Super PACs,” Warren said.

Comments

Biden did not attend his primary party in New Hampshire, instead heading to South Carolina, which holds its primary at the end of this month, and addressing supporters in New Hampshire through a livestream.

“We’re going to be back. We’re going to be back in New Hampshire. We’re going to be back there to defeat Donald Trump in November,”Biden said. “We’re going on and we’re going to win in Nevada and in South Carolina.”

Comments

