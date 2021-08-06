New Jersey Governor to Mandate Masks for K-12 Students

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York, October 17, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Democratic New Jersey governor Phil Murphy is expected to impose a mask mandate for students from kindergarten through high school for the upcoming academic semester.

Murphy is expected to announce the mandate at a Friday press briefing, according to NJ.com. The pending directive follows the CDC’s mask guidance reversal, which now recommends that mask-wearing continue in K-12 schools among faculty and students and that some vaccinated individuals resume the precautionary practice in areas of the country with high COVID infection rates.

Advertisement

Send a tip to the news team at NR.