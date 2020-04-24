News

U.S.

New Court Filing Says Head Prosecutor Made ‘Secret’ Deal with Flynn’s Former Lawyers to Get Guilty Plea

By
Michael Flynn leaves U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., December 1, 2017. (Reuters photo: Jonathan Ernst)

Lawyers for General Michael Flynn said in a new supplemental filing that previously undisclosed evidence “proves” the former national security adviser for President Trump was “deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

“The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” the filing reads. It claims that the head prosecutor on the case, Brandon Van Grack, made a “side deal” with Flynn’s former defense team to not prosecute Flynn’s son — despite threatening to Flynn that he would do so — in order to get Flynn to plead guilty.

Heavily-redacted emails show Flynn’s former lawyers discussing why the deal needed to be “kept secret,” implying that Flynn would be used to testify in further criminal cases. “The government took pains not to give a promise to MTF regarding Michael Jr., so as to limit how much of a ‘benefit’ it would have to disclose as part of its Giglio disclosures to any defendant against whom MTF may one day testify,” one email states. Giglio v. United States says the failure to disclose immunity deals to co-conspirators constitutes a violation of due process rights.

Citing an FBI official, The Federalist reported Friday that new documents filed in court have “significant” exculpatory evidence for Flynn, but were opposed from being disclosed by FBI general counsel Dana Boente. The Daily Caller then reported that Boente was acting on behalf of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“All this new evidence, and the government has advised there is more to come, proves that the crimes were committed by the FBI officials and then the prosecutors,” Flynn’s lawyers write. The government’s misconduct in this case is beyond shocking and reprehensible. It mandates dismissal.”

Comments

In January, Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea, related to his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, by declaring his innocence and saying he “never lied” to FBI agents. “I tried to ‘accept responsibility’ by admitting to offenses I understood the government I love and trusted said I committed,” Flynn said in a motion explaining the decision.

Trump tweeted in February that he is “strongly considering” a full pardon for Flynn.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Queen and Her Delinquents

By
Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday. (Her “official” birthday is in June.) Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who -- uniquely -- has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic. Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Queen and Her Delinquents

By
Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday. (Her “official” birthday is in June.) Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who -- uniquely -- has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic. Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More