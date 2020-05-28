New Video Shows George Floyd Cooperating with Officers during Arrest

(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

New surveillance footage of the arrest of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned down by Minneapolis police officers, shows him cooperating with officers after being removed from a vehicle and before he is pinned to the ground by the neck.

In the video, captured by a nearby restaurant’s security camera, Floyd can be seen walking alongside the arresting officers as they lead him away from a vehicle. They appear to order him to sit on the ground, and he complies. The officers then help him stand and walk him over to a cruiser, at which point he appears to collapse before being pinned down.

Advertisement

The initial police report claimed George “physically resisted officers,” prompting one of the officers to restrain him.

“He was ordered to step from his car,” the department’s statement said. “After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

New video from a restaurant security camera obtained by @CBSNews raises questions as to whether #GeorgeFloyd was ever resisting arrest in the first place. pic.twitter.com/qjKxuXnlrb — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 26, 2020

Floyd was arrested on Monday when the officers responded to reports of a forgery in progress on Monday around 8 p.m.at the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South. Police said in a statement that “officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.”

Advertisement

Video footage shot moments later by a bystander shows white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes. Floyd can be heard pleading with the officers before passing out and later dying in police custody.

Advertisement

Floyd, believed to be in his 40s, can be heard saying, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” along with “Everything hurts,” and “Don’t kill me!”

Onlookers can be heard pleading with the cops to let Floyd breathe, and one bystander says that his nose is bleeding. The officer keeps his knee placed squarely on his neck for several minutes after Floyd appears to lose consciousness.

Another video obtained by Fox 9 that captured the preceding moments appears to show two of the officers having difficulty getting Floyd to exit the vehicle.

Advertisement

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday.

The FBI and Justice Department are now investigating the incident as a potential civil rights violation. President Trump said Wednesday that he has asked for the investigation to be expedited, calling Floyd’s death “very sad and tragic.”

Advertisement

Widespread rioting and looting broke out in Minneapolis Wednesday night in response to the incident.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.