New Video Shows George Floyd Cooperating with Officers during Arrest

(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

New surveillance footage of the arrest of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned down by Minneapolis police officers, shows him cooperating with officers after being removed from a vehicle and before he is pinned to the ground by the neck.

In the video, captured by a nearby restaurant’s security camera, Floyd can be seen walking alongside the arresting officers as they lead him away from a vehicle. They appear to order him to sit on the ground, and he complies. The officers then help him stand and walk him over to a cruiser, at which point he appears to collapse before being pinned down.

The initial police report claimed George “physically resisted officers,” prompting one of the officers to restrain him.

“He was ordered to step from his car,” the department’s statement said. “After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

Floyd was arrested on Monday when the officers responded to reports of a forgery in progress on Monday around 8 p.m.at the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South. Police said in a statement that “officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.”

Video footage shot moments later by a bystander shows white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes. Floyd can be heard pleading with the officers before passing out and later dying in police custody.

Floyd, believed to be in his 40s, can be heard saying, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” along with “Everything hurts,” and “Don’t kill me!”

Onlookers can be heard pleading with the cops to let Floyd breathe, and one bystander says that his nose is bleeding. The officer keeps his knee placed squarely on his neck for several minutes after Floyd appears to lose consciousness.

Another video obtained by Fox 9 that captured the preceding moments appears to show two of the officers having difficulty getting Floyd to exit the vehicle.

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday.

The FBI and Justice Department are now investigating the incident as a potential civil rights violation. President Trump said Wednesday that he has asked for the investigation to be expedited, calling Floyd’s death “very sad and tragic.”

Widespread rioting and looting broke out in Minneapolis Wednesday night in response to the incident.

Economy & Business

Boiling Over

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s frustration over having missed so much of the post-COVID realities in markets and economic life boiled over this morning in one of the more outrageous outbursts I have ever witnessed on financial media. Perhaps this outburst was rivaled only by his behavior during the March COVID market ... Read More
How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
The Folly of Twitter’s Fact-Check Policy

No American, not even the president, has an inherent right to a social-media account. Tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter are free to ban any user they see fit. They’re free to fact-check anyone they want, to create a framework of acceptable speech, and to enforce their policies either consistently or ... Read More
Welcome Back, NHL*

It looks like the National Hockey League will be the first professional sports league to officially return to action -- with 24 teams, rather than the usual 16 -- competing for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs by early July. As I understand it, the players will undergo coronavirus testing, and then gradually ... Read More
