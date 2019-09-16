News

Politics & Policy

Newly Appointed Women’s March Board Member Accused FBI of Recruiting for ISIS

By
Zahra Billoo addresses the audience during the three-day Women’s Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich., October 28, 2017. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

The Women’s March announced the introduction of 16 new members to its board on Monday, one of whom once accused the FBI of recruiting for ISIS.

Zahra Billoo, a civil-rights attorney who is also the director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’s San Francisco chapter, made the accusation in a 2015 tweet.

Billoo did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The news comes as the Women’s March announced the departure of former organizers Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Bob Bland following allegations of anti-Semitism within the group’s leadership.

Mallory was condemned after appearing in rallies with Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam. According to a report in Tablet magazine, she also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories at the first organizers’ meeting of the Women’s March, claiming that Jews were leaders in the African slave trade. One of the group’s original leaders, Carmen Perez, is staying on despite the fact that she too has been accused of blaming Jews for the slave trade.

Sarsour, also a supporter of Farrakhan, is active in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which advocates an economic boycott of Israel. She was recently hired by Bernie Sanders to work on his presidential campaign.

