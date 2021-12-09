New York Attorney General Suspends Campaign for Governor

State attorney general Letitia James in New York, November 19, 2019 (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for governor less than two months after entering the Democratic primary race.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement posted on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

James added that she would campaign for reelection as attorney general. The attorney general’s announcement came hours after reports that she is seeking to question former president Trump under oath, as part of a civil inquiry by her office into Trump’s business practices.

The departure of James from the gubernatorial race leaves several other candidates including current governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The head of Brooklyn’s Democratic County Committee, Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, endorsed Hochul shortly after James’s announcement.

“Hochul will be the best choice to lead our state forward through the recovery, and she will have the support of Brooklyn behind her,” Hermelyn said in a statement. “I called AG Tish James this morning and commended her for her trailblazing work as our state’s Attorney General.”

James released a report over the summer detailing allegations by eleven women that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them. The allegations and a pending impeachment probe in the state legislature led Cuomo to resign, allowing Hochul, formerly lieutenant governor, to replace him.

Materials from James’s civil investigation into the allegations against Cuomo also revealed that former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo used media contacts to help his brother navigate the allegations. CNN subsequently fired Chris Cuomo.

