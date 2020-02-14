News

Elections

NYC Mayor de Blasio Endorses Bernie Sanders

By
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in a statement. “I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that’s exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades. I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country.”

De Blasio will travel to Nevada on Sunday, where he will meet with Sanders for a run of joint appearances ahead of the state’s February 22 caucuses.

In the 2016 Democratic primaries, de Blasio endorsed Hillary Clinton over Sanders. De Blasio has so far held off on endorsing a candidate in this year’s primary after he dropped his own bid for the nomination in September, having failed to gain traction in the crowded field. In the months since, Sanders has gone on to win the popular vote in both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire primary.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

