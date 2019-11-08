News

Law & the Courts

New York City to Offer Mets Tickets, Cell Phones to Lure Accused Criminals Back to Court

By
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) at Citi Field. ( Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports )

New York City will offer a slew of free gifts, including cell phones and tickets to New York Mets games, to incentivize accused criminals to show up for their court dates beginning January 1, when the city’s new criminal justice reforms go into effect.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the $12 million incentive program will accompany New York’s bail reforms, which will eliminate cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. The bail reform program was included in a budget deal Governor Andrew Cuomo signed in the spring. Cuomo claimed he was unaware of the incentive program for freed suspects, however.

Perks will include cell phones, tickets to movies, Mets games, and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, as well as an array of gift cards to restaurant chains and superstores, including Target, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Applebee’s.

Nearly 900 accused criminals will be released into the city when the supervised release program is implemented, the state said.

De Blasio argued that the perks program “has been worked on by experts over time and proven to work, proven to be a good investment.”

“I think people should ask a real basic question: ‘What’s going to get trials to happen on a regular basis, speedily?” de Blasio said. “What’s going to help us mete out justice the way it’s supposed to be done?”

A number of law enforcement officials criticized the plan as rewarding criminals for their behavior.

Comments

“We are reaching the point of the absurd when those who are accused of serious offenses are free to roam the streets or even rewarded with gifts while the rights of victims continue to be ignored,” Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said, called the plan “a deranged mandate.’’

Drug dealers, house burglars, serial drunk drivers, and other lawbreakers will be immediately back on our streets to re-offend without any meaningful supervision,” agreed David Hoovler, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

The IRS at the Breaking Point

By
Anyone who deals with the IRS on a regular basis knows that the agency is in trouble: IRS employees are less able than ever to effectively and efficiently handle their work. The internal problems facing the agency were greatly exacerbated by the 35-day government shutdown that began in late December of last year. ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren Thinks Voters Are Stupid

By
The bad news is, Elizabeth Warren has some barmy ideas about raising your taxes. The good news is, she’s a proven coward. She says she likes to “nerd out” on the policy details. Okay, let’s do that. Warren estimates that her health-care scheme would cost about $2 trillion — every year, forever. As ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Defense

By
President Trump’s impeachment defense isn’t working. True to his smash-mouth style, honed in years of litigation and tabloid wars in New York City, Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong, in fact that his call with Ukrainian president Zelensky was “perfect.” His most loyal allies have taken up this ... Read More