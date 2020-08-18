New York Gov. Cuomo to Release Book About COVID-19 Response in October

Governor Andrew Cuomo wears a mask as he arrives to speak during a daily coronavirus briefing in New York, July 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is writing a book about his experience managing the coronavirus pandemic and his relationship with the Trump administration, his publisher Crown announced Tuesday.

“American Crisis,” set to be released October 13, chronicles “the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic,” the publisher said. The book will share “his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

Advertisement

Last month Cuomo said in a radio interview on WAMC that he wanted to write a book documenting the “entire experience, because if we don’t learn from this then it will really compound the whole crisis that we’ve gone through.”

While New York now has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States, it had once been the nation’s virus hot spot, as the virus ravaged downstate New York, killing more than 25,000 people.

“The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it,” Cuomo wrote in an excerpt from the book published by the Associated Press. “I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

Advertisement

The announcement comes the day after Cuomo turned his speech at the Democratic National Convention into an extended metaphor in which he compared President Trump to the coronavirus. The pair have often clashed, especially in regard to the handling of the virus.

Advertisement

While Cuomo has accused Trump of ignoring advice from scientists and being “in denial” about the severity of the pandemic, Trump has blamed Cuomo’s “poor management” for New York’s more than 25,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Cuomo has received criticism for the state’s death toll among nursing home patients, as thousands of virus-related deaths occurred after the governor ordered hospitals to return nursing home residents to their facilities — even if they were infected with COVID-19 — to free up hospital beds.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.