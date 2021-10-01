News

NR PLUS Health Care

New York Hospital Worker Speaks Out after Vaccine Mandate Gets Him Sidelined

By
John Matland, who has worked at Staten Island University Hospital for 15 years, has not worked in a month because he refused to be vaccinated, and has pushed back against the hospital system’s vaccine mandate. (John Matland)

Some days, early in the coronavirus pandemic, John Matland would break down in tears during his drive to work at Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic, and the days of frontline hospital workers like Matland were filled with sick and dying patients. No one knew how deadly COVID-19 really was, or how many asymptomatic people were unknowingly contributing to its spread.

Matland, a longtime CAT scan technologist, had a single N95 mask he was forced to reuse. Still, he showed up every day, entering vent room after vent room of the sick

Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

