New York Jewish School’s Website Hacked with Nazi Slurs, Imagery

(Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

The website of a Jewish school on Long Island was injected with a slew of Nazi slurs and other anti-Semitic content in an apparent hack, according to video posted on social media.

The homepage of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School in Great Neck was flooded with anti-Semitic images, slurs, and even a song that included the words “Jews die,” footage posted on Twitter of someone viewing the website shows.

Advertisement

Imagery of swastikas and video of marching Nazi SS guards were posted on the homepage. On the “About Us” page, a header reading “The K*** Race” was posted along with more Nazi images. One page was edited to read, “North Shore Hebrew Death Camp,” and another read “May Allah save your soul.” On yet another page, a message was posted reading, “Stop editing, K***, I can see your webcam. Send money to this BTC address: K*** Slayer.”

Other pages on Hebrew Academy’s site were edited with pictures of Adolf Hitler, the words “North Shore Concentration Camp,” and other taunts related to the persecution of Jews during World War II, including the Auschwitz concentration camp, misspelled “Aushwitz” by the posters.

The non-profit StopAntisemitism.org posted the photos and footage of the hack and said that the addresses and credit card information of students and teachers were also leaked.

Advertisement

The website appeared down by Monday with a message reading, “Under construction. Please check back soon.”

“We are aware of the situation and are actively working with law enforcement,” Headmaster Daniel Vitow told the New York Post.

Nassau County Police told the paper it is investigating the hack, which appears to have lasted several hours.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.