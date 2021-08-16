New York Lawmakers to Issue Report on Cuomo following Impeachment Suspension

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhasset, N.Y., May 6, 2020. (File photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will release a public report on its impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, although the probe was suspended on Friday.

The committee “will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo,” Assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat who represents part of the Bronx, said in a statement on Monday.

Heastie initially said on Friday the impeachment investigation into the governor would be suspended. That investigation turned up “credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” Heastie said at the time. On Saturday, however, Judiciary Committee members received a text message saying the committee would issue a public report on the probe, the Times Union reported.

The suspension of the investigation prompted public criticism, including from former Cuomo staffers who accuse the governor of sexual harassment.

“The speaker can’t muster enough courage to simply do his job,” former aide Charlotte Bennett said on Sunday. “After spending millions of taxpayer dollars and issuing lofty statements, he’s failed to lift a finger to make clear that New York rejects Cuomo’s behavior.”

Another former staffer, Lindsey Boylan, called the decision to drop the investigation “an unjust cop-out.”

Cuomo announced his resignation last week after state attorney general Letitia James published a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment against the governor by eleven women, including current and former state employees.

James’s office is also probing allegations that the governor used state resources to work on his memoir of the early months of the pandemic.

