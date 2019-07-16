News

Politics & Policy

New York Raises Legal Age for Purchasing Tobacco and E-Cigarettes to 21

By
(Pixabay)

New York has raised the legal age to 21 for purchases of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, the latest step in the state’s efforts to curb youth smoking.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed the bill, which raises the minimum age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 in an attempt to combat “irresponsible corporate marketing campaigns” targeted at teenagers and young adults.

“By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The legislation targets purchasers between 18 and 20 years old, who account for 90 percent of those purchasing cigarettes for minors, according to the surgeon general. The inclusion of e-cigarette products popular with teenagers also aims to combat youth smoking.

Comments

Cuomo announced his plan to raise the smoking age in January, calling it a “very real public health crisis” and noting that in the past four years, youth use of e-cigarettes has spiked. The New York Assembly passed the measure in March, and the Senate followed suit in April.

New York City, Long Island, Albany, and several New York counties had already passed laws raising the smoking age within their borders.

Comments

Most Popular

Books

The Plot against Kavanaugh

By
Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery,  256 pp., $28.99) The nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was the political event of 2018, though not for the reasons anyone expected. All High Court confirmations these days are fraught with emotion and tumult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
White House

On Gratitude and Immigration

By
Like both Rich and David, I consider it flatly inappropriate for the president of the United States to be telling Americans -- rhetorically or otherwise -- to “go back where you came from.” In consequence, you will find no defense of the president from me, either. What Trump tweeted over the weekend was ... Read More
Education

Gender Dissenter Gets Fired

By
Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished psychiatrist who, since 2003, has transformed the division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology at the University of Louisville from a struggling department to a nationally acclaimed program. In the fall of 2017 he appeared on a panel at the Heritage Foundation ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump

By
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More