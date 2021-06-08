New York Times Editorial Board Member ‘Disturbed’ by Sight of American Flags

(Peppersmint/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay graced MSNBC’s Morning Joe to recount a harrowing trip she took to Long Island this past weekend.

In the middle of a broader conversation about the January 6 Capitol riot and the scourge of Trump voters more generally — who she says believe that “their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share democracy with others” and see “Americanness as whiteness” — Gay launched into not-so-scary story time.

“I was on Long Island this weekend and visiting a really dear friend and I was really disturbed. I saw you know, dozens and dozens of pick-up trucks with expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags which, you know, is also just disturbing because essentially the message was clear. It was: ‘This is my country, this is not your country, I own this.”

“Right!” co-host Mike Brzezinski chimed in as Gay’s tale reached its climax.

This clip needs to be savoured from start to finish https://t.co/2uleoEvvZ2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

While Gay was keen to describe the expletive-laden bumper stickers she spotted on those menacing Long Island pick up trucks, she said nothing of the profane late night monologues that Americans were exposed to on a near nightly basis for the last four years.

