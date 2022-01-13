New York Times Ignores School Closures, Policing Policies in Report on Rising Youth Gun Violence

On a Monday afternoon in late March 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 12-year-old Sean Rose and his 16-year-old brother were playing with a gun inside their Bessemer, Ala., home when the older boy accidentally shot Sean in the head, killing him.

Around 10:30 a.m. on April 21, 2020 — a Tuesday morning — a 7-year-old boy in Westminster, Colo., shot and killed his 3-year-old sister with an unsecured and loaded shotgun that he found on the couch while playing “swords.” That same morning, in central Texas, a 5-year-old boy died after he shot himself in the head with …