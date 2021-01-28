New York Undercounted Coronavirus Deaths in Nursing Homes by up to Half, AG Report Says

Emergency medical technicians wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, N.Y., April 17, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

New York may have undercounted coronavirus nursing home deaths in the state by as much as half, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday in a report.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office released its initial report on an investigation into nursing home deaths in the state, an issue that has dogged Governor Andrew Cuomo since New York logged more than 8,500 virus deaths among residents of those facilities.

Advertisement

“Among those findings were that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent,” James’s office said in a statement.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.