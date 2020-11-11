News

Media

New Yorker Fires Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom Call Incident

By
Jeffrey Toobin, staff writer at The New Yorker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Veteran journalist Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by the New Yorker as a result of an investigation into an incident where he exposed himself during a Zoom call with colleagues.

Toobin “is no longer affiliated with our company,” Condé Nast’s chief people officer, Stan Duncan wrote in a memo to staff. “I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

Toobin acknowledged his dismissal in a tweet Wednesday.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” Toobin wrote in a tweet Wednesday evening.

The incident in question occurred last month when Toobin was on a video call with New Yorker staffers and WNYC radio. Toobin was suspended by the magazine the next week on October 19.

Toobin, who is also CNN’s senior legal analyst, apologized for his behavior last month, saying he made an “embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off camera.”

