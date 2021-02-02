Newsmax Host Storms Out Mid-Interview after Guest Insists Election was Stolen

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell stands outside the West Wing of the White House, January 15, 2021. (File photo: Erin Scott/Reuters)

A Newsmax anchor walked off the air in the middle of an interview after the show’s guest continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Newsmax invited Mike Lindell, founder and chief executive of My Pillow, to discuss Twitter’s decision to shut down the corporate MyPillow account after Lindell used it to tweet allegations about election fraud over the weekend. Lindell’s personal account was previously suspended permanently last week after Lindell, a close ally of former President Trump, posted similar claims about voter fraud.

“Well, first mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100 percent proof, and then when they took it down — ” Lindell began in the interview before he was interrupted by host Bob Sellers.

“Mike, you’re talking about machines,” Sellers cut in. “We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive that we’ve seen.”

Sellers went on to read a Newsmax statement saying that while there was “some clear evidence of some cases of voting fraud and election irregularities,” the election results of every state have been certified, and “Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final.”

“We wanted to talk to you about canceling culture if you will. We don’t want to re-litigate the allegations that you’re making, Mike,” Sellers said as Lindell continued to talk over him and spew unverified conspiracies.

Sellers then asked whether Lindell thought Twitter’s suspension of the corporate My Pillow account could be temporary rather than permanent, a question he was forced to repeat as Lindell continued to speak.

Lindell responded by accusing Twitter of banning him because he is “reviewing all the evidence” of “all the election fraud with these machines.”

“Can I ask our producers, can we get out of here please,” Sellers interrupted again, reiterating that Lindell’s claims are unfounded before getting up from his chair and walking off screen.

Sellers’s co-host attempted to steer Lindell back onto the topic of cancel culture.

Several tweets posted to the My Pillow account between Friday and Monday appeared to be from Lindell himself and alleged election fraud, taking particular aim at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported MyPillow during this time…..Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!” Lindell tweeted from the official My Pillow account early Sunday morning.

“I know you are tied into the election fraud! You are so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!” Lindell wrote in another tweet directed at the Twitter CEO.

