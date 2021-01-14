Nikki Haley Launches PAC for 2022 Midterms

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at AIPAC in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley announced the launch of a PAC on Wednesday dedicated to supporting Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina before her appointment as ambassador, is considered a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024. The new PAC, dubbed “Stand for America,” could eventually bolster Haley as a Republican primary candidate, although the PAC currently targets the 2022 midterms.

Stand for America will be “laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force to the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to serve as a bulwark against the liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi,” Haley wrote in an email to supporters. The email was reported by The Post and Courier.

Stand for America’s treasurer is Bradley Crate, who headed financing operations for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The PAC will support expenses for Haley to travel throughout the U.S. to support other candidates, providing her with increased exposure to voters.

The PAC does not mention President Trump on its website, and displays no pictures of Haley with Trump, despite the fact that Haley campaigned for the president. The House voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday for “incitement of insurrection,” after the president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6. The mob breached the Capitol, forced lawmakers to evacuate, and injured dozens of police officers.

Haley resigned her post as U.N. ambassador in January 2019, and has since campaigned for other Republican candidates including Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia in addition to the president. All three of those candidates lost their election battles.

During her speech at the Republican National Convention in August, Haley, the daughter of Sikh immigrants from India, insisted that “America is not a racist country” in the wake of the summer riots over the death of George Floyd.

“America is a story that’s a work in progress,” Haley said. “Now is the time to build on that progress and make America even freer, fairer, and better for everyone.”

