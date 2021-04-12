Nikki Haley Says She Won’t Run for President in 2024 if Trump Does

Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley meets with then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House after it was announced the president had accepted the Haley’s resignation, October 9, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Monday that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again in 2024 and that she would not join the race if he were to do so.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”

While she said she has not spoken to Trump since before the January 6 Capitol riots, she said she had a “great working relationship” with the former president during her time as ambassador.

“I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” she said. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together, and look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down.”

Haley’s comments come after she previously told Politico in the aftermath of the Capitol siege that it was a mistake for Republicans to listen to him and that she believed he would find himself “further and further isolated” in the future.

She told the outlet then that she believed that he would not run for federal office again.

Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark).

DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field.

Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents.

However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.

