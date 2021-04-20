Nikki Haley Vets Miami Mayor as Possible 2024 Running Mate: Report

Then-ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2018. (Toya Sarno Jordan/Reuters)

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is reportedly considering Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as a running mate for her potential 2024 presidential bid, according to a new report.

The pair met at Miami’s City Hall, with Haley aiming to size up the mayor’s running mate potential, according to Politico Playbook.

The newsletter says that while a joint ticket wasn’t explicitly discussed, “it hung over the entire conversation.”

Suarez is a Cuban American who could help bolster Haley’s support among the largest bloc of conservative Hispanic voters in the battleground state if she were to run in 2024.

The news follows Haley’s recent comments that she would support former President Trump if he chose to run for president again next cycle and that she would not join the race if he were to do so.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” the former South Carolina governor said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Haley is seen as just one of a number of potential 2024 GOP candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark).

DeSantis emerged as the frontrunner among potential contenders in a poll by Echelon Insights last month, if former President Trump was not included in the field.

Seventeen percent of Republican respondents said they would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if Trump does not run, while former Vice President Mike Pence received support from 16 percent of respondents.

However, when asked whether they would vote for Trump or a different candidate in a GOP primary if it were held today, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president.

