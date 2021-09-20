News

NR PLUS Forgotten Fact Checks

No, Border Patrol Agents Are Not ‘Whipping’ Migrants in Del Rio

By &
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer talks with a migrant seeking asylum in the U.S. near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, September 18, 2021. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we examine the claim that border patrol agents are whipping migrants, break down an embarrassing week for the New York Times, dissect the Biden administration’s recent string of failures, and explore more media misses.

The Media Plays a Game of ‘Telephone’ on Border Reporting

Vice News declared in a tweet on Monday that border patrol agents “are whipping Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border in Texas.” Yet neither the story nor the Al Jazeera video it links to suggests that the agents are actually whipping the

