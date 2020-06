Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the Bubba Wallace non-troversy and the hypocritical difference in coverage given to Governors Cuomo and DeSantis. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcast, TuneIn, or Spotify.



