News

U.S.

‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s Garage Was Present since 2019, FBI Finds

By
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., February 16, 2020. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

A “noose” found in the garage of the only full-time African-American driver in NASCAR had been there since 2019 and was not planted as part of a hate crime, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

Bubba Wallace, the driver, was informed of the purported noose by NASCAR after a member of his pit crew found it and reported it to NASCAR officials as a possible hate crime. The piece of rope was found in Garage 4 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Florida, to which Wallace was assigned before NASCAR’s race there on Monday.

“We have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. . . . The noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

The FBI said no federal charges would be pursued, noting that “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

The incident came at a charged moment for NASCAR, which moved earlier this month to ban the waving of Confederate flags at races in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Wallace had been the public face of the push for the ban.

In a show of solidarity, drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the starting queue of Monday’s race, while the FBI investigation into the purported noose was still underway.

Comments

“The drivers feel very strongly that they want to show their support of Bubba,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “He’s a member of the NASCAR community. He’s a member of the NASCAR family.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More