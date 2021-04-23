Norfolk PD May Have Violated Officer’s Speech Rights by Firing Him over Rittenhouse Donation

The firing of a veteran Norfolk police officer whose anonymous $25 donation to the legal defense of teenage Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was outed by The Guardian last week was likely “inappropriate and illegal,” a local labor lawyer told National Review.

Ray Hogge, a Norfolk, Va.-based lawyer, said that as a public employee, the city must respect the First Amendment rights of Lieutenant William Kelly, including his right to donate to charitable causes that city leaders might not approve of.

Even though Kelly included his police email on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, he said, it is clear that Kelly was donating and …