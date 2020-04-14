News

North Korea Conducts First Cruise Missile Launch since 2017, South Korea Reveals

A man watches footage of a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2020. (Heo Ran/Reuters)

South Korea said its northern neighbor launched cruise missiles and conducted training exercises with fighter jets on Tuesday — North Korea’s first use of cruise missiles since June 2017 and a significant military escalation in recent weeks.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired what were presumed to be cruise missiles from the eastern city of Munchon, which flew roughly 93 miles off the coast, and later launched fighter jets which unloaded an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles towards the same waters.

While the show of force came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung — the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un — military drills had previously been scaled back in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, North Korea possesses only two known cruise missiles, making the demonstration unusual.

Last month, the country conducted its first missile test of the year, just days after South Korea announced it was postponing annual joint military exercises with the U.S. amid concern over the coronavirus. In recent weeks, North Korea has test-launched a number of short-range ballistic missiles and other weapons amid ongoing sanctions from the U.S., after negotiations to end the country’s nuclear program remain deadlocked.

North Korea has repeatedly stated it has avoided a coronavirus outbreak, but health experts are skeptical of the claim, with the U.S. State Department saying in February that it was “deeply concerned” about the North’s ability to halt coronavirus, due to its lack of medical equipment and weak healthcare infrastructure.

Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
