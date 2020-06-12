News

World

North Korea Deems Talks with U.S. A Failure, Vows to Continue Nuclear Build Up

By
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

North Korea has deemed negotiations with the U.S. over the country’s nuclear program a failure, in a statement marking the two-year anniversary of President Trump’s meeting with dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“Even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare,” North Korean foreign minister Ri Son-gwon said on Friday. While the U.S. makes “nonsensical remarks that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is still a secure goal of the United States,” the North’s goal is “to build up a more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S.”

Ri indicated in his remarks that North Korea would continue to boost production of nuclear weapons. The foreign minister also said the U.S. had not followed through in its negotiations with the communist nation.

“Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns,” Ri said.

Trump had met with Kim in Singapore in 2018 to open talks regarding North Korea’s nuclear program. However, after a second meeting in Vietnam in 2019, no progress has been made in negotiations.

Comments

The North excoriated the U.S. earlier this month amid massive demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis, and compared the U.S. to a “setting sun” while China rises.

“Demonstrators enraged by the extreme racists throng even to the White House,” read an unsigned statement in North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun. “This is the reality in the U.S. today. American liberalism and democracy put the cap of leftist on the demonstrators and threaten to unleash even dogs for suppression.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More