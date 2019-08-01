News

National Security & Defense

U.S. Officials: North Korea Fires Third Round of Short-Range Missiles in Two Weeks

By
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un inspects the defense detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defense Detachment on Mu Islet in an undated photo released May 5, 2017. (KCNA via Reuters)

U.S. officials said Thursday that North Korea has conducted its third test launch of short-range ballistic missiles in just over a week despite warnings from the U.S. to halt missile tests.

Two missiles were fired into the Sea Japan on Friday morning local time, the third such launch in eight days. The South Korean Joint Chiefs said the projectiles were shot at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from South Hamgyong Province.

Last Thursday, North Korea fired the first pair of a new type of short-range missiles, according to South Korea, the first missile test since several months before June of last year when President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for their historic summit to discuss the country’s denuclearization. On Wednesday the dictatorship fired another two missiles from the Hodo Peninsula.

The country also fired a number of unidentified short-range projectiles in May.

The latest missile tests posed no threat to the U.S. or its allies, U.S. officials said.

“I think it’s very much under control, very much under control,” Trump said Thursday of the tests.

A possible reason for the North’s recent posturings of force is the upcoming joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea later this month. According to U.S. officials, North Korea’s missile tests are “an expected show of force.”

Facing crippling economic sanctions from the Trump administration, North Korea has demanded that the U.S. “withdraw its hostile policy” or risk turning the promise to work towards denuclearization Trump and Kim Jong-un signed at last year’s summit into a “blank sheet of paper because the U.S. is turning a blind eye to its implementation.”

Comments

Negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea broke down at a summit between the two heads of state in Vietnam in February, and in April the North announced it had begun testing weapons again, including a “powerful warhead.”

Despite the launches and escalating tensions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the U.S. is “ready to continue our diplomatic conversations with the North Koreans.”

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hands Off the Babylon Bee

By
I  used to love the website Snopes. It was one-stop shopping for fact-checking and debunking urban legends old and new. For years -- to take one example -- I had lamented the tragic death of Little Mikey of Life cereal fame. According to everyone in my school, he died when he mixed Pop Rocks candy with ... Read More
PC Culture

How to Tell If a Trump Supporter Is Racist

By
Every non-liberal leftist -- that is, nearly every Democrat running for president, New York Times and Washington Post columnist, CNN and MSNBC host, and your left-wing brother-in-law -- labels every Trump supporter and, of course, President Donald Trump, a “racist.” And they don’t stop there. Leftists ... Read More
Elections

The Meaning of the Marianne Williamson Moment

By
Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ... Read More
Elections

Biden Survives, So Biden Wins

By
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton Is Not a Civil-Rights Hero

By
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ... Read More
Books

The Impossible Elegance of George Will

By
George Will saved me from two unfortunate habits: overwriting and the Democratic party. I model that remark after my favorite of Will’s many witticisms: “Football combines the two worst things about America: It is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” Will is rightly praised for his erudition. The ... Read More