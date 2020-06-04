North Korea Uses George Floyd Protests to Paint U.S. as Racist, Touts China’s Rise

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks a conference in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 23, 2020. (KCNA/Reuters)

North Korea on Wednesday excoriated the U.S. in the midst of George Floyd demonstrations, comparing the country to a setting sun with China rising.

“Demonstrators enraged by the extreme racists throng even to the White House,” read a statement in North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, translated in the New York Times. “This is the reality in the U.S. today. American liberalism and democracy put the cap of leftist on the demonstrators and threaten to unleash even dogs for suppression.”

The statement slammed U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who on Sunday told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures that the Chinese Communist Party is “intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values.”

“Pompeo, who has been deeply engrossed in espionage and plot-breeding against other countries, has become too ignorant to discern where the sun rises and where it sets,” the statement read.

The U.S. has kept sanctions against North Korea in place as negotiations over ending the country’s nuclear program have stalled. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department charged 28 North Koreans and five Chinese citizens with laundering $2.5 billion through North Korea’s state-owned bank, funds which were ultimately put toward the nuclear program.

North Korea on Thursday also criticized defectors to the South who have been sending anti-regime propaganda across the border by balloon. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong, threatened to end a ceasefire agreement between the two nations that provides for a joint liaison office at the border.

“What matters is that those human scum hardly worth their value as human beings had the temerity of faulting our supreme leadership,” Kim Yo-Jong said.

“We are no longer slaves of North Korea, we are citizens of a free South Korea with an obligation to speak the truth,” Park Sang-hak, a defector who leads activist group Fighters for Free North Korea, told the Times.

