News

Politics & Policy

‘Nothing’s Off the Table’: Schumer Says Dems Will ‘Discuss’ Eliminating Filibuster if They Win Majority

By
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the press during a break in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill, January 31, 2020. (Amanda Voisard/Reuters)

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) signaled a willingness to end the Senate’s practice of imposing a 60-vote threshold for most legislation in a press conference Tuesday.

When asked by reporters if, like presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he would be open to ending the filibuster, he said it would be up for discussion if Democrats, who currently hold 47 Senate seats, win the majority.

“Job number one is for us to get the majority. We don’t take anything for granted but it’s looking better and better,” he said. “Once we get the majority, we’ll discuss it in our caucus. Nothing’s off the table.”

Schumer’s statement is almost word-for-word what he said on the topic last year, when he said “nothing’s off the table” and “our first step is to get back the majority.”

Biden said last week that his own decision to eliminate the filibuster would “depend on how obstreperous they become,” speaking of Senate Republicans. “I have not supported the elimination of the filibuster because it’s been used as often … the other way around [for Republicans’ benefit], but I think you have to just take a look at it.” 

Schumer and Biden join a growing group of Democrats who are open to the idea of ending the filibuster, including 18 of the original 26 democratic presidential candidates: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang who expressed full support, and Senators Cory Booker (D., N.J.), Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Texas) who said they would be open to the idea.

Schumer also used Tuesday’s press conference to take aim at Senate Republicans for letting partisanship delay the Senate’s consideration of the $3 trillion HEROES act, a second coronavirus relief bill which passed the House on May 15.

Comments

“Faced with the biggest health crisis in 100 years, the biggest economic crisis in 75 years, the Republican leader has put the Senate on pause for three months,” Schumer said.

“Now that Republicans are finally feeling the heat to do another relief bill, instead of working with Democrats leader McConnell has decided to write the bill behind the closed doors of his office — the same partisan, one-side only process that has failed time and time again to produce successful legislation in the Senate,” he said. 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More
U.S.

A Touch of Class Struggle

By
There is, I think, a growing awareness of the fact that, however much the current unrest in cities on both sides of the Atlantic owes to anger over the killing of George Floyd, police brutality, and racial injustice, other factors are also at work, most notably a struggle within the elite, or more broadly, within ... Read More
U.S.

A Touch of Class Struggle

By
There is, I think, a growing awareness of the fact that, however much the current unrest in cities on both sides of the Atlantic owes to anger over the killing of George Floyd, police brutality, and racial injustice, other factors are also at work, most notably a struggle within the elite, or more broadly, within ... Read More