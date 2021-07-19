NPR Defines Down ‘Misinformation’ as the White House Cracks Down On It

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we consider the tenability of the White House’s plan to flag false information about the pandemic for Facebook, celebrate the Brian Stelter-Michael Wolff spat, and lament Tucker Carlson’s continued commitment to anti-vaxxerism.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Last week, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the White House is “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” She went on to insist that “It’s important to take faster action against harmful posts. As you all know, information travels quite quickly on social media …