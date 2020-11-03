Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden Projected to Win Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign event in Bristol, Pa., October 24, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Live updates from Election Night 2020: The latest on the race for the White House and control of Congress.

7:40 p.m.: Former vice president Joe Biden will win the state of Virginia and its 13 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

Florida Early Vote Shows Trump Cutting into 2016 Margin in Miami-Dade County

7:30 p.m.: Returns in Florida show President Trump vastly outperforming his 2016 vote margin in Miami-Dade County, Florida’s biggest prize.

With approximately 85 percent of the vote in, Trump trails Biden by less than 100,000 votes, with the former vice president leading the race 54 to 43 percent. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county by 30 points.

In other news, the polls have closed in Georgia, but the state may not deliver its results tonight. Atlanta’s Fulton County, the largest county in the state, has delayed its count due to a burst water pipe.

Officials: We won't have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Trump Projected to Win Kentucky, in Early Race Call

7:05 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the Kentucky presidential vote for Donald Trump — one hour after the polls closed in the state.

Currently, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is battling challenger Amy McGrath for the Senate, with the race yet to be called.

The AP has also called Vermont for Joe Biden.

6:35 p.m.: Election Night 2020 centers around the battle for the White House and Democrats’ efforts to reclaim the Senate. The night could be over quickly, or Americans could be waiting days for results in states like Pennsylvania, where mail-in ballots, which were cast in historic numbers due to COVID, have yet to be counted due to a state law that prevents early counting.

The first polls in the nation closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6:00 p.m., with three major bellwethers due to close over the next hour: Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Pre-election polls have shown a tight race in all three, with the RealClearPolitics average showing margins of Biden +0.9, Trump +1.0, and Trump +0.2, respectively. If the president fails to come out on top in any of the three races, it could spell an early night.

But the Trump team feels good, relative to where they were on Election Night in 2016. Campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a Tuesday night call that “it’s gonna come down to turnout.”

.@BillStepien tells reporters that Trump camp feels things are going according to plan. He says Biden camp is concerned about votes in Pennsylvania.

“We believe this to be a tight race…it’s gonna come down to turnout.” — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 3, 2020

The Biden campaign has also expressed confidence in its lead in early voting and mail-in ballots, but raised some eyebrows earlier Tuesday when it said that Florida and Pennsylvania, traditionally considered two of the most important states in determining the election, are not essential to the Biden effort. Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters that the two states “are requirements for Donald Trump to get to 270. They are not requirements for Joe Biden to get to 270.”

O'Malley Dillon also making a point to note Biden can win without PA and FL, if necessary: all it would take is (AZ or NC)+WI+MI. PA/FL "are requirements for Donald Trump to get to 270. They are not requirements for Joe Biden to get to 270." — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 3, 2020

