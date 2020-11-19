News

Law & the Courts

NRA Pays $2.5M Fine, Suspends N.Y. Insurance Sales

By
National Rifle Association merchandise at the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa, in 2011. (Daniel Acker/Reuters)

The National Rifle Association has agreed to suspend its insurance business in New York State for five years and pay a $2.5 million fine over charges that it offered insurance to members without a license and hid how it kept some premiums for its own benefit.

The settlement, announced by the state’s department of financial services on Wednesday, resolved charges over the NRA’s business with insurance broker Lockton Cos, which sold over 28,000 NRA-endorsed policies to New Yorkers. One of the plans offered was the “Carry Guard” program, which State Insurance Superintendent Linda Lacewell said illegally offered coverage to help with criminal defense expenses and the “intentional” use of firearms should they shoot their weapons. 

“The NRA operated as an unlicensed insurance producer and broke the New York Insurance Law by soliciting insurance products and receiving compensation,” Lacewell said.

“Even worse, the NRA violated the New York Insurance Law by soliciting dangerous and impermissible insurance products, including those within its Carry Guard program that purported to insure intentional acts and criminal defense costs,” she added.

The NRA allegedly received over $1.8 million in associated royalties and fees through its insurance offers. Lacewell accused the organization of misleading gun collectors, dealers, instructors, clubs and shows by promising coverage at the “lowest possible cost” while ultimately keeping between 13.67 percent and 21.92 percent of premiums paid. 

The NRA defended itself in saying it did not underwrite its insurance programs and it had depended upon industry experts to market products to members. The NRA did not admit to any wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. 

News of the settlement comes just over three months after state attorney general Letitia James sued to dissolve the NRA, claiming it had been plagued by widespread corruption. James’ initial suit said the NRA violated state law governing nonprofit organizations, in diverting millions of dollars away from its charitable mission. She said the group and its top officials oversaw “a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement and negligent oversight.”

The settlement marks an end to the latest in a series of battles between the NRA and New York state officials, including a 2018 lawsuit in which the organization accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of attempted “blacklisting” for pushing banks and insurers to send business elsewhere.

White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Media

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
