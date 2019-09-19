News

NRA: Trump Administration’s Background-Check Proposal a ‘Non-Starter’

By
A man inspects a handgun at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., April 28, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The National Rifle Association on Wednesday called the the Trump administration’s proposal to expand background checks for gun buyers a “non-starter.”

“This missive is a non-starter with the NRA and our 5 million members because it burdens law-abiding gun owners while ignoring what actually matters: fixing the broken mental health system and the prosecution of violent criminals,” said the executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, Jason Ouimet, in a statement.

The proposal, drafted in part by Attorney General William Barr, would expand background checks to all commercial sales, including purchases at gun shows. The plan is similar to one proposed by Republican senator Pat Toomey and Democratic senator Joe Manchin, which has previously failed in the Senate.

“We are going to wait and see what the final one is,” Manchin said. “Republicans are still engaged in talking and that is very hopeful for me.”

Comments

President Trump has not yet personally endorsed any new gun-control plan, but is expected to announce which measures he supports to combat gun violence soon. Democrats have upped the pressure on the White House to include the universal-background-check bill passed by the House in any proposal he endorses.

“This morning, we made it clear to the president that any proposal he endorses that does not include the House-passed universal background checks legislation will not get the job done, as dangerous loopholes will still exist and people who shouldn’t have guns will still have access,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More